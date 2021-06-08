NBC’s Today All Day Streaming Channel Adds New Programming

NBC’s streaming channel Today All Day unveiled a series of new programs, including programs devoted to food, shopping and extended interviews.

The 24-hour channel on Tuesday launched Today in 30, a 30-minute show hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that will feature interviews, information and entertainment from the day’s Today broadcast. The channel also will feature an original Today food program each day, including #Cooking with Samah Dada and Saucy with Anthony Contrino. Later this summer, Dylan Dreyer will host Cooking with Cal, and Al Roker also will headline a cooking show.

The channel also is featuring a weekly shopping shows, including a once-a-month program hosted by Jill Martin that will debut on June 17. Today All Day also will feature Today Talks, a daily show hosted by Jenna Bush Hager that will feature the best conversations from that day’s Today. Kotb also will join Hager for a conversation for the channel.

NBC launched the Today channel last year, in the latest extension of the brand of the morning show, which has aired on the network for almost 70 years. The channel is available on Today.com, Peacock, YouTube, Tubi and Xumo, and will soon be available on Pluto TV.