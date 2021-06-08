NBA Players Association Strikes Family Content Deal With 9 Story Media Group

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based 9 Story Media Group has struck a development deal with THINK450, the content and partnership arm of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), which will aim to bring NBA players into the kids and family entertainment space.

The partnership includes two initial basketball themed series for kids: King Of The Court, a CG-animated and live action hybrid series created by 9 Story’s Angela C. Santomero, and co-created by Alyson Piekarsky (Blue’s Clues & You) and Halcyon Person; and Streetball, a live action series aimed at kids ages 6-11, created by Halcyon Person (Karma’s World).

Deal was brokered by Keith Dawkins’ Rock Hill Media Ventures with 9 Story’s President and CEO Vince Commisso and follows the recent announcement of Rock Hill’s partnership with THINK450, providing them with access to all 450 athletes represented by the union.

“We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to partner with THINK450 on these upcoming properties,” said Angela Santomero, Chief Creative Officer for 9 Story. “Basketball is a metaphor for life. We have an aligned mission with THINK450 to create a series that empowers kids to learn about themselves through sportsmanship and love of the game. The opportunity to work with NBA players to share their truth will further engage kids to learn from and with their heroes.”

“Our players connect with audiences of all ages all over the world, and so many of them are parents too,” said Christina Norman, Head of Content for THINK450. “We’re excited about this opportunity to co-create with 9 Story and present players with the opportunity to tell stories that will resonate with kids and families.”