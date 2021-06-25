Nathan Fielder Sets Up ‘The Rehearsal’ At HBO

Nathan Fielder, star of Comedy Central’s Nathan For You and exec producer of lo-fi laugher How To With John Wilson, has set up his latest project with HBO.

The comedian has scored a series order for half-hour comedy The Rehearsal. It comes after he struck an overall deal with HBO in 2019 and comes as he is working on another comedy for HBO rival Showtime.

The series is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. HBO wouldn’t say whether it was scripted or more in the vein of Nathan For You.

Fielder is writing, directing, starring in and will exec produce. Christie Smith and Dan McManus also exec produce for Rise Management.

It is the latest premium network that Fielder is working with, having also secured a series order for The Curse, a show he created and is starring in, alongside Emma Stone, for Showtime. The half-hour genre-bending comedy, which he created with Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie, who will also star, explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

Fielder’s breakout show Nathan For You, a sort of quirky comedy version of Undercover Boss, ran for four seasons on Comedy Central and ended in 2018. He exec produced How To With John Wilson, a quirky New York-based tutorial comedy, which premiered in October and has been picked up for a second season.