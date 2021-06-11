Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore To Star In Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ – Cannes Market

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to star in Rocket Science’s May December for Carol director Todd Haynes. The screenplay was written by Samy Burch with the story by Burch and Alex Mechanik. Rocket Science is handling international sales beginning at the Virtual Cannes Market, where UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are representing U.S rights.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon (Shirley, Dark Waters) and Pam Koffler (Dark Waters, Colette) of Killer Films will produce alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner. Principal photography is scheduled to commence next year.

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe (23 years her junior) brace themselves for their twins to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry comes to spend time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze. Joe, never having processed what happened in his youth, starts to confront the reality of life as an empty-nester at 36. And as Elizabeth and Gracie study each other, the similarities and differences between the two women begin to ebb and flow. Set in picturesque and comfortable Camden, ME, May December is an exploration of truth, storytelling and the difficulties (or impossibility) of fully understanding another person.

Related Story Sean Penn Cannes World Premiere 'Flag Day' Picked Up By MGM; Studio Eyes Theatrical Release This Year

“What so appealed to me about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was how it navigated potentially volatile subject matter with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with uncommon subtlety,” Haynes said.

Watch on Deadline

May December will see Moore and Haynes reunite for the sixth time, following previous collaborations including Far from Heaven. It comes as Haynes’ documentary The Velvet Underground will have its premiere as part of the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Portman recently wrapped principal photography on Marvel Studios/Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder for director Taika Waititi. Moore will next star in Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen which will be released this fall.

Haynes is repped by CAA and Cinetic Media; Portman is represented by CAA and Agence Adequat; Moore by WME and Management 360; Burch is represented by Grandview; and Elbaum, Ferrell and Gloria Sanchez are represented by UTA, Mosaic and attorneys Jackoway Austen.

Rocket Science’ Cannes slate includes Sean Penn’s Flag Day, which screens in Official Competition, and Eva Husson’s Mothering Sunday which screens in the Premiere section. Recently announced projects include: Zach Braff’s A Good Person starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; Robbie Williams biopic Better Man from director Michael Gracey; Sophia Banks’ Black Site starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney; and Oliver Hermanus’ Living starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood.