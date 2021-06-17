Natalia Reyes To Star In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Tomorrow Before After’

EXCLUSIVE: Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate, Birds of Passage) has signed on to star in Tomorrow Before After, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller that is scheduled to start shooting this month in Colombia.

The film, from writer/director Alfonso Quijada (El Suspiro del Silencio), centers on a woman with no name (played by Reyes) who struggles to survive on her own in a post-apocalyptic world, searching for others, with only a stray dog by her side.

In her quest, she collides with a world that is collapsed and utterly destroyed, and it seems, for a long time, that she is the only survivor in the world—until she discovers one day that she is pregnant. Not understanding how this could be possible, she then begins to question her own existence.

Chad Barager and Ian Ihnatowycz (Bitter Harvest, The Inheritance) are producing Tomorrow Before After through Barager’s Apollo Pictures and Ihnatowycz’s First Generation Capital. Also on board in this capacity is Diego Ramirez, of Columbian production house 64-A Films.

Reyes is best known for her turn as Dani Ramos in Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which James Cameron produced for Skydance and Paramount. The Colombian actress also starred in the crime drama Birds of Passage, directed by Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Among her TV credits is Sony’s hit Latin American series Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas, in which she played Lady Tabares.

Reyes is represented by CAA, MCL Talent Manager, and Hansen Jacobson.