‘Pray Away’, ‘Call Center Blues’ Producer Multitude Films Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Multitude Films, the LGBTQ-led nonfiction production company founded by Jessica Devaney and dedicated to telling nonfiction stories by and about underrepresented communities. The move comes as it has upcoming Netflix’s Pray Away in partnership with Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse, and “Apart,” an installment of the HBO Max and Sesame Workshop series Through Our Eyes.

The company, launched in 2016 by Brooklyn-based producer Devaney, has produced films including this past season’s Oscar-shortlisted documentary short Call Center Blues from Geeta Gandbhir, Sundance award winner Always in Season from Jacqueline Olive, and Peabody-nominated Roll Red Roll directed by Nancy Schwartzman which bowed at Tribeca in 2018.

Multitude has won the Cinereach Producers Award, the SIMA Vital Voices Award, and Doc NYC’s 40 under 40 Award. The team is led by Deveany, VP Production Anya Rous; and Head of Finance Ameena Din.

“Pray Away” Netflix

“We’re thrilled to partner with ICM and appreciate their support for Multitude’s commitment to authorship, equity and representation,” said Devaney, Multitude’s president, a Sundance fellow and founder of QueerDoc and co-founder of Queer Producers Network. “We couldn’t ask for better partners as we continue to grow our company.”

Pray Away, a documentary that investigates the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the “pray the gay away” movement, will debut on Netflix in August after its world premiere last week at Tribeca. Through Our Eyes, Sesame Workshop’s first docuseries, is comprised of four 30-minute episodes spotlighting issues from children’s perspectives (it’s designed as a co-viewing experience for kids ages 9 and older). “Apart,” directed by Gandbhir and Rudy Valdez, is about parental incarceration. The series debuts July 22.

Multitude continues to be represented by Nicole Page and Michelle Lamardo at RPJ Law.