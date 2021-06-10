Mubi Acquires Leos Carax’s Cannes Opener ‘Annette’ For UK & Ireland

Mubi has acquired all UK and Ireland rights for Leos Carax’s Annette which is due to open the Cannes Film Festival in competition on July 6, a day ahead of its French release. The distributor and streamer has set a theatrical UK and Ireland release on September 3. This is the second recent UK deal for Mubi on a Cannes title, following its pick-up of Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta last month.

The long-in-the-works musical drama stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, along with Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory, Florence Foster Jenkins) and Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle in her acting debut.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, the pair forms a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, the titular Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

The screenplay is written by Ron Mael and Russell Mael of pop and rock duo Sparks, and the film also features songs from Sparks and music producer Marius de Vries (La La Land, Bohemian Rhapsody, Moulin Rouge).

Watch on Deadline

Annette is produced by Charles Gilibert, Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu and Driver. Kinology is handling international sales.

Current and upcoming theatrical releases for Mubi in the UK and Ireland include First Cow from Kelly Reichardt, Ben Sharrock’s two-time BAFTA nominee Limbo, Michel Franco’s New Order, Ninja Thyberg’s Sundance hit Pleasure and Céline Sciamma’s latest film Petite Maman.