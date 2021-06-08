MTV Video Music Awards Sets Live Ceremony, Air Date & Return To Barclays Center

The MTV Video Music Awards will return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a live ceremony on Sunday, September 12.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the bet in music videos, will return to the New York venue nearly a year after it opted out of a live event amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2013 the VMAs were hosted at Barclays but in August 2020, MTV opted for audience-less or limited capacity outdoor shows in various NYC boroughs.

Now, MTV will work with Barclays Center and state officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together artists, fans, staff and partners and keep them safe as live events resume in light of increased vaccination rates.

Upon its return to Barclays, MTV will also partner with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs. The partnership seeks promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The alliance between MTV and members of the 9/11 community will encourage participation in various acts of charitable service across the country on September 11 to honor the lives lost, their families, those injured, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks.

Last year’s ceremony saw The Weeknd take home the video fo the year and Lady Gaga walk away with the artist of the year honor. She also took home the inaugural Tricon award. Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and H.E.R were also among the winners.

The VMAs will air across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms.