Motion Picture Academy Chooses 2021-22 Governors; Women Dominate Newly Elected Class

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced its newly elected 2021–2022 Board of Governors. Among the first-timers is Rita Wilson for the actors branch, while Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier returns for a new term in the directors branch, as does two-time Oscar show producer Jennifer Todd for the producers branch. Seven out of 12 governors elected for the first time are women, as are three out of four returning governors.

As a result of the election, the number of women Academy governors increases from 26 to 31, and the number of governors from underrepresented racial/ethnic communities increases from 12 to 15.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

Elected to the board for the first time:

Rita Wilson, Actors Branch

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch

Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch

Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch

Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch

Pam Abdy, Executives Branch

Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch

Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Lesley Barber, Music Branch

Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch

Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch

Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the board:

Susanne Bier, Directors Branch

Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch

Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch

Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Returning to the board after a hiatus:

Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

The above will join returning governors Kate Amend, Craig Barron, Howard Berger, Charles Bernstein, Jon Bloom, Rob Bredow, Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Collier, Laura Dern, Teri E. Dorman, Dody J. Dorn, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Mark Johnson, Larry Karaszewski, Laura Karpman, Christina Kounelias, Ellen Kuras, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Jan Pascale, Stephen Rivkin, Eric Roth, David Rubin, Steven Spielberg, Wynn P. Thomas, Nancy Utley, Mandy Walker, Roger Ross Williams, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

With the election of Kim to the Marketing and PR branch, film company Participant now sports an impressive three members on the board including returnees Kounelias and Linde.

Executives Branch governor and Paramount chairman Jim Gianopulos (who is also treasurer), actor Alfred Molina, writer Billy Ray and Marketing and PR branch governor and former AMPAS president Sid Ganis are among current governors not returning in this cycle.