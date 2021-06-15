‘Mortal Kombat’s Jessica McNamee Signs With Hyperion

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat, Sirens) has signed with Hyperion for agency representation.

The Australian actress was most recently seen playing Sonya Blade in Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, which rebooted the martial arts fantasy film series, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

She previously co-starred opposite Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’ sci-fi actioner The Meg, directed by Jon Turtletaub, also appearing in Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ Searchlight pic Battle of the Sexes, opposite Emma Stone. That same year, she starred in Warner Bros. comedy CHIPS, alongside Dax Shepard, Michael Pena and Vincent D’Onofrio.

McNamee has also appeared, on the big screen, alongside Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, in Michael Sucsy’s romantic drama, The Vow. Additional film credits include Heath Davis’ indie Locusts, and Andrew Traucki’s horror-thriller, Black Water: Abyss.

On the TV side, the actress is perhaps best known for her turn as female lead Theresa in USA Network’s comedy Sirens, co-created by Bob Fisher and Denis Leary, which followed the daily lives of three EMTs working in Chicago. She has also appeared in the series Home and Away, Packed to the Rafters, The Time of Our Lives and more.

McNamee continues to be represented by Atlas Artists, Independent Management Company and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.