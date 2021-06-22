Morris Chestnut To Exec-Produce Movie ‘Greenwood Avenue’ About Tulsa Race Massacre

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Morris Chestnut (The Resident) is part of the producing team behind new feature Greenwood Avenue, about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 100 years ago.

The film will chart the story of a Philadelphia lawyer who follows a mysterious lead to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to discover the events of the Black Wall Street massacre of 1921 and her family’s connection to it.

Chestnut is teaming up with Tarek Terk Stevens of Terk Entertainment Group and Tressa Azarel Smallwood (All In) of MegaMind Media to produce the feature, which is scripted by Daryl Spivey (Black Pumpkin). The film is slated to begin filming in fall, 2021, with casting currently underway.

The Tulsa Race Massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of white residents, some of them deputized and given weapons by city officials, attacked Black residents and destroyed homes and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The attackers burned and destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the neighborhood – at the time one of the wealthiest Black communities in the United States — known as Black Wall Street.

Actor and producer Chestnut is well known for movies including Boyz In The Hood, The Best Man Holiday, Game Plan and The Best Man. He has recently starred in Fox drama The Resident and has drama Our Kind Of People upcoming.