Morgan Spector And Phylicia Rashad Join Thriller ‘Nanny’ For Stay Gold Pictures And Topic Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Spector and Phylicia Rashad have joined the growing ensemble of Stay Gold Pictures and Topic Studios Nanny. They join Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan and Sinqua Walls. Stay Gold Features, Topic Studios and LinLay Productions have teamed up to finance and produce. The film marks Jusu’s highly anticipated feature directorial debut, the script for which she also penned.

The film follows, Aisha, an undocumented nanny (Diop) who takes a job working for a wealthy Manhattan family on the Upper East Side in the hopes that she may earn enough money to bring her six-year-old son from West Africa to live with her in New York. Aisha finds herself caring for the privileged child of Adam (played by Spector) and Amy (played by Monaghan). “

As Aisha prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the “American Dream” she so painstakingly pieced together. The film’s use of West African folklore breathes fresh air into the genre, illustrating ways in which this aspirational dream can torment one’s reality. Rashad plays Kathleen, the matriarch of her family and is a spiritual conduits – an unofficial bridge to the supernatural.

Selected as a screenplay for the 2019 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Lab & Summit, the pic was chosen for Sundance’s 2020 Writer’s Lab and the 2020 Director’s Lab. The script was also featured on the 2020 Blacklist. Additionally, the project has been recognized as part of the 35 projects chosen for the 2020 Creative Capital Awards.

The film will be produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Stay Gold Features’ Daniela Taplin Lundberg.

Executive producing are Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios; Rebecca Cammarata of Stay Gold Features, Sumalee Montano and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions. Jusu will also executive produce.

Production is set to begin in June in New York City later this week.

Spector is coming off the best reviews of his career in the HBO limited series The Plot Against America from David Simon. He can be seen next in the new HBO series The Gilded Age.

Rashad was most recently seen as the mother of Beth in NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us. On the film side she has played Michael B. Jordan’s foster mother in the Creed series.

Spector is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman. Rashad is represented by Innovative Artists and BKEntertainment