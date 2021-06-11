Morena Baccarin & Ryan Michelle Bathé To Headline Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Morena Baccarin (Homeland) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (First Wives Club) have been tapped as the two leads in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn; Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company; and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Wootton and directed by Justin Lin, the Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project is a high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout NYC for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Wootton and Coburn executive produce with Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins at My So-Called Company. Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce via Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

Known for playing the female lead in the Deadpool franchise, Baccarin co-starred opposite Gerard Butler in STX’s disaster-thriller Greenland. In 2019 she wrapped two features, The Good House opposite Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline; and Waldo, an action-suspense film opposite Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson.

Baccarin, Emmy-nominated for her role on Showtime’s Homeland, was the romantic lead in the latest season of Brazil’s Sessao de Terapia. Based on international format In Treatment, which was adapted by HBO in the US, Sessao is now in its fourth season in Baccarin’s native country. She is repped by Seven Summits and UTA.

Bathé stars as Ari in BET+’s dramedy series First Wives Club, based on the 1996 film of the same name, which has been renewed for a second season. She also recently co-starred in the Amazon Prime Video feature Sylvie’s Love and recurred on the CBS drama All Rise.

In 2020, Bathé launched Down On Maple Productions and signed a first-look deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. The pact covers content created and/or developed for television and new media, with the focus on identifying emerging talent and underrepresented voices. She is repped by Atil Singh of Principal Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.