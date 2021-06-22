Monte-Carlo TV Festival Winners: ‘Uncle Frank’ & ‘It’s A Sin’ Dominate Fiction Field

Uncle Frank and It’s a Sin were the big winners tonight as the Monte-Carlo Television Festival revealed the Golden Nymph Awards for its 60th annual event during a ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.
Paul Bettany took Best Actor for Miramax and Amazon’s Uncle Frank, which also scored trophies for Best Film and Best Creation, and Lydia West scooped Best Actress for the UK’s It’s a Sin, winner of the Best Series prize. The show comes from
RED Production Company for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3media International.
The only other winner in the Fiction genre was Italy’s Piece of My Heart, which took home the Jury Special Prize. News awards went to ITV News: Inside the US Capitol, The Diagnosis: COVID-19, Citoyen Nobel and Dying to Divroce.
See the full list of winners, chosen from 27 nominated programs from 14 countries, below.
The 2021 Crystal Nymph Award, given to an actor to celebrate an outstanding body of work, was presented to Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing) by honorary festival president Prince Albert II of Monaco.
“This 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival has been a successful edition not only because of the remarkable and diverse talent who have joined us from around the world but also in regards of the exceptional circumstances of the health crisis surrounding its organization,” Prince Albert said.
Here are the winners at the 60th annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival:
FICTION
Best Film
Uncle Frank (U.S.)
Best Series
It’s a Sin (UK)
Best Creation
Uncle Frank (U.S.)
Best Actress
Lydia West, It’s a Sin (UK)
Best Actor
Paul Bettany, Uncle Frank (U.S.)
Jury Special Prize
Piece of My Heart (Italy)
NEWS
Best News Coverage
ITV News: Inside U.S. Capitol (UK)
Best News Documentary
The Diagnosis: COVID-19 (Portugal)
Best Documentary Film
Citoyen Nobel (Switzerland)
Jury Special Prize
Dying to Divorce (UK-Norway-Germany-Turkey)
PRINCE RANIER III SPECIAL PRIZE
Now (Germany)
SPECIAL PRIZES
The Baby Stealers (UK)
Yemen: Coronavirus in a War Zone (UK)
Bella da Moirre (Italy)
