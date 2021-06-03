‘Money Heist’: Netflix Releases First-Look Pictures From Season 5

Netflix has released a clutch of first-look stills from the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel, better known in the English-speaking world as Money Heist.

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at the images from the hit Spanish series, which was created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media. During the show’s curtain call, the crew of criminals reach the denouement of the greatest heist in history.

Here’s the logline for Season 5: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.

“Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are set to join the cast for Season 8. Pina is the executive producer and showrunner with Jesús Colmenar Cristina López Ferraz also set as exec producers. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing with Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo directing.

Season 4 of Money Heist was watched by 65 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix last year.