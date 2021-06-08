‘Mom’ Co-Creator Gemma Baker Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Television

Gemma Baker, co-creator of Warner Bros-produced comedy Mom, is heading to Universal Television.

Baker, who co-created the long-running CBS comedy with Chuck Lorre and Eddie Gorodetsky, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the Universal Studio Group unit.

She will develop and produce projects for broadcast and streaming platforms.

In addition to co-creating Mom, which ended after eight seasons last month, she was co-showrunner along with Nick Bakay on seasons six through eight. She began her career on season nine of Two and a Half Men.

“Gemma is a highly sought-after writer with immense talent, an excellent reputation and a wonderful sense of humor, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Universal Television,” said Erin Underhill, President, UTV. “Her knack for blending comedic wit with real emotion results in deeply satisfying and memorable stories audiences of all ages can enjoy, relate to, and laugh with. We can’t wait to jump in and build a slate together, have some fun and make a little noise.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Universal Television family. From our first meeting, it was clear that Erin, Jim and the entire team share my commitment and desire to make shows that are not only entertaining but are also helpful in some way,” said Gemma Baker. “Shows that offer empathy, hope, new perspective and compassion for ourselves and our fellow humans. My kid is just excited that I’ll work near the Jurassic Park ride. I’m forever grateful to Chuck Lorre for giving me my first job, the opportunity to co-create and run ‘Mom’ and the ability to tell a meaningful story in 22 minutes.”

Baker is represented by CAA and attorneys Jim Jackoway and Peter Sample.