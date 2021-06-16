‘Mom’s Alissa Neubauer Set As Showrunner For Season 2 Of ‘Call Me Kat’

Kat’s cat café has found a new boss.

Alissa Neubauer, who was most recently co-exec producer of CBS’ Mom, has been named showrunner for the second season of Fox’s Call Me Kat.

This comes after Darlene Hunt, who was showrunner for the first season, left the show.

Neubauer, who has worked with Warner Bros. Television for the last 17 years, began her tenure working as a script coordinator and then co-producer on Two and a Half Men, before joining Mom for its entire eight season run.

The show, which stars The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, will return midseason on Fox.

Exec produced by Bialik and her Big Bang Theory partner Jim Parsons, the series is an adaptation of long-running hit BBC sitcom Miranda. Bialik stars as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant also star.

Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.

Alison Mo Massey will continue to oversee for That’s Wonderful, and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught will continue to oversee for Sad Clown.