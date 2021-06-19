Mob Scene Partner And Creative Advertising Boss Jeff Lamont Exiting Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Lamont, a partner and longtime president of creative advertising at leading Hollywood entertainment marketing agency Mob Scene, is exiting his post to launch a new venture, Brand X Productions, that will promote environmentally conscious companies and organizations.

The move comes amid Mob Scene’s most recent work including promoting 2021 Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland as well as nominees Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Octopus Teacher, Tenet and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mob Scene said Craig Platt will continue his current role as president of theatrical marketing.

“As many of us reassessed our lives during the pandemic, Jeff decided that he would venture into a new career direction and concentrate his energies and efforts in the fight against the global climate crisis. He is starting a marketing agency that services companies focused on pro-environmental agendas and products,” said Mob Scene CEO Thomas Grane. “Fighting climate change is an issue close to my own heart and when Jeff came to me with this proposition, my reaction was bittersweet. While I respect his decision, I am also sad to lose a true marketing genius from our team.”

Related Story Endeavor's Cultural Marketing Agency 160over90 Invests And Partners With Michael B. Jordan's Obsidianworks

Lamont and his Mojo team merged with Mob Scene in June 2012 and became a partner with Grane and Brian Daly. His notable theatrical advertising campaigns included X-Men: Days of Future Past, Aquaman, 300: Rise of an Empire and San Andreas. He and his team won a pair of Best in Show Clio awards: one for the original 300 trailer and the other for The Accountant teaser trailer.

“I will be forever grateful for my time at Mob Scene, both for the guidance of Tom’s inspiring leadership and the supportive collaboration of the most talented team of creatives in the business,” Lamont said. “It has been my privilege and pleasure to be a part of the Mob Scene family. I will miss everyone there.”