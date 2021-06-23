MNTN Adtech Company Acquires Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing

MNTN has acquired Maximum Effort Marketing, the creative advertising hot shop of Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey.

The fast-growing adtech company, described as a leader in Connected TV and self-serve ads, made the announcement on Wednesday, in concert with Reynolds.

“The explosion of the Connected TV presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring creative and media back together,” said MNTN CEO Mark Douglas. “Creative is the center of the advertising industry and I’ve always thought it odd to have creative and media walled off from each other. Maximum Effort’s work speaks for itself and having spent a lot of time with Ryan, I know I’ve found a partner who likes to move fast and take big swings.”

“I genuinely love marketing and I have been gobsmacked by how much fun it has been and how fast we have grown,” said Reynolds. “We wanted a future for our marketing arm that ensured we could continue to move fast, have fun and do really rewarding work. I was blown away by the simplicity and speed of MNTN’s technology and how it opens up access to TV for advertisers who can’t afford upfront agreements.

“I believe the combination of our companies will create a 1+1 equals 3 situation, assuming my math checks out,” added the actor, producer and entrepreneur. “It was never my strong suit.”

Maximum Effort Marketing will retain its identity on the heels of its acquisition by MNTN, continuing to operate as a creative agency within the latter company. Reynolds is now set to become MNTN’s Chief Creative Officer. Dewey will serve as the company’s Chief Brand Officer, while continuing to fulfill his duties as Maximum Effort’s President.

Maximum Effort Productions was not part of Reynolds and Dewey’s transaction with MNTN, and will continue to operate as a standalone company.