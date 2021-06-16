Marketing Firm Miroma SET Launches After Integrating Group Of UK Companies Including Gary Neville’s Buzz 16

EXCLUSIVE: Miroma SET, a new branding and marketing firm, has been established through the integration of several companies previously managed by London-based Reach4Entertainment.

Marc Boyan, head of the Miroma Group, will steer the new platform, whose activities span sports, entertainment and technology. Services include branding, marketing, advertising, creative design, digital product development, production and data analytics.

Buzz 16, which is run by former soccer star and current team owner and TV commentator Gary Neville, is among the firms under the new tent.

At launch, Miroma SET’s brands include Dewynters, SpotCo, Sold Out, Wake the Bear, which count Live Nation, AEG, IMG, MasterClass, Simba, Apple TV+ and Comcast among their collective clients.

The new operation is anticipating bringing in $100 million in revenue within its first year. Its investors and board members include MediaLink’s Michael Kassan, Behance/Adobe’s Scott Belsky, Boyan and chairman Michael Grade.

Backers also include Sir David Michels, former Global CEO of Hilton Group, entrepreneur Nigel Wray, Tom Hulme, head of Europe at Google Ventures, Ben Lerer, CEO of Group Nine Media, and Justin Stefano, founder of Refinery 29, which is now part of Vice Media.

Among the new entity’s entertainment credits are Broadway and West End productions like The Book of Mormon, The Lehman Trilogy, Moulin Rouge and Magic Mike.

In announcing the new venture, Miroma SET said it aims to support recovery and progress in the arts, investing in new live events, start-ups and productions with global potential. Another core objective is advancing the careers of underrepresented artists, creatives and entrepreneurs, while also helping open the arts to the masses.

“Covid has changed the way people want to engage,” Boyan said. “For the last 18 months, we have watched, learnt, built and now we have launched. Miroma SET is uniquely positioned to meet client needs on a global scale.”

Stefano said the “winning formula” of Miroma SET would be “building a singular marketing platform, supported by the strength of multiple-sector companies.”

Neville, a former captain of Manchester United who is co-owner of Salford City FC, said Miroma SET will enable Buzz 16 to continue “telling unique stories whilst broadening audiences and access to the sports we hold dear.”

Grade said as the industry starts turning the page on the pandemic, “the time is right” for Miroma SET to “drive the recovery in new and innovative ways.”

Miroma SET will maintain offices in London and New York.