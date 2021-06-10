Milo Ventimiglia Joins Season 4 Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

It looks like there will be a mini Gilmore Girls reunion on the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Gilmore Girls alum and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has been cast in an undisclosed guest role on the Amazon series, Deadline has confirmed.

Amazon would not reveal any character details.

The casting will reunite Ventimiglia with Maisel and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and EP Daniel Palladino.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu returns for Season 4 as well as Luke Kirby in his recurring role as Lenny Bruce.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

Ventimiglia has received three lead actor Emmy nominations for his role as Jack Pearson on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.