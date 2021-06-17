Miley Cyrus To Lead Pride Concert Special For Peacock – Trailer

Peacock is a planning a Party in the U.S.A.

The streamer is launching a concert to celebrate Pride month with pop star Miley Cyrus. You can watch the trailer below.

The hour-long event, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, which launches on June 25, is filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and will feature The Climb singer, who will put her own spin on classics such as Believe, Dancing Queen and a Madonna medley featuring Express Yourself and Like A Prayer.

It will also feature guests such as Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck.

The special is produced by Den of Thieves and Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’s production company, Hopetown Entertainment.

It comes after Cyrus struck an overall deal with NBCUniversal.

Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers for Den of Thieves, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Adam Leber and Adriana Arce also serve as executive producers. Samantha Brooke Green serves as co-executive producer. Jordan Barrow co-executive produces for Den of Thieves along with producer Alex Hiegel.

Cyrus is managed by Rebel and HopeTown Entertainment and repped by attorney Bill Sobel.