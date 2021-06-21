Mike Epps Set As Richard Pryor, Three Others Cast In HBO’s L.A. Lakers Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Adam McKay’s HBO L.A. Lakers drama series is rounding out its cast. Mike Epps (The Upshaws), Carina Conti (The Last Tycoon), Max E. Williams (Dreamland) and Mariama Diallo (Random Acts of Flyness) will recur in the series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Written by Max Borenstein, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

Epps plays Richard Pryor, the prolific and boundary-breaking comedian who lived the Hollywood dream, sometimes in excess.

Related Story 'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett On Blood Memory And The Upside Of Being Underestimated

Conti portrays Paula Abdul. Before she was a decade-defining pop star, Paula Abdul was just a high school student from the San Fernando Valley, moonlighting as the innovative choreographer for the Laker Girls.

Williams is Jack Nicholson, icon, movie star… and one of the Lakers’ biggest courtside fans.

Diallo plays Iman, wife of Laker Spencer Haywood. Legendary supermodel Iman brought artistry to the runway and African beauty to the American masses.

They join previously announced cast Rory Cochrane as Jerry Tarkanian, Danny Burstein as Vic Weiss, Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger, Ta’Nika Gibson as Debbie Allen, Edwin Hodge as Ron Boone, Terence Davis as Adrian Dantley Ja’Quan Cole as Ron Carter,Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley, Wood Harris as Spencer Haywood, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Julianne Nicholas as Cranny McKinney, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, LisaGay Hamilton as Christine Johnson, Andy Hirsch as David Stern, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Lola Kirke as Karen West, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen and Bo Burnham as Larry Bird.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Epps, who currently stars in and produces Netflix comedy The Upshaws, is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Conti is repped by The Movement Talent Agency, LoveStone Agency and Cinterra Entertainment. Williams is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and ATN Entertainment. Diallo is repped by Pakula King & Associates and S + C Management.