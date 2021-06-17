Mickey Rourke & Jennifer Carpenter To Star In Supernatural Horror ‘She’s Still Here’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) are set to star in supernatural horror She’s Still Here, which Archstone Entertainment is launching for the Cannes virtual market.

Written by Martin Gomez and to be directed by the Gaudioso twins, She’s Still Here tells the story of a desperate widower who is being tormented by the vengeful spirit of his deceased wife. Exasperated, he enlists the aide of his ghost-hunting nephew to decipher the haunting’s meaning and bring peace to his household.

The film is set to go into production this fall. Producers are Lisa Bruhn of Tenacious Films, James and Anthony Gaudioso, and Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. Kimberly Hines will serve as executive producer and Sophie Rose Barry as associate producer.

Vet Rourke recently joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series MacGruber. He received an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, and is well known for movies Sin City, Angel Heart and Rumble Fish.

Carpenter recently wrapped production on A Mouthful of Air with Amanda Seyfried and Paul Giamatti. She received multiple SAG nominations for Dexter, and is also well known for horror The Exorcism Of Emily Rose.

Rourke is repped by Framework Entertainment and APA. Carpenter is repped by WME and Untitled.