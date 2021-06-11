Michelle Monaghan Joins Anna Diop In ‘Nanny’ For Stay Gold Features And Topic Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Monaghan is set to co-star opposite Anna Diop in the Stay Gold Features And Topic Studios Pic Nanny. Topic Studios, Stay Gold Pictures and LinLay Productions had teamed up to finance and produce. Nikyatu Jusu will write and direct.

A timely thriller that puts the immigrant story front and center, the film follows an undocumented nanny (Diop) who takes a job caring for the privileged child of a wealthy Manhattan family on the Upper East Side in the hopes that she may earn enough money to bring her six-year-old son from West Africa to live with her in New York. As Aisha prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the “American Dream” she so painstakingly pieced together.

Selected as a screenplay for the 2019 Sundance Institute Creative Producing Lab & Summit, the script was chosen for Sundance’s 2020 Writer’s Lab and the 2020 Director’s Lab. The script was also featured on the 2020 Blacklist. Additionally, the project has been recognized as part of the 35 projects chosen for the 2020 Creative Capital Awards.

The film will be produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Stay Gold Features’ Daniela Taplin Lundberg. Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios will exec produce along with Rebecca Cammarata of Stay Gold Features; Sumalee Montano and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions. Jusu will also executive produce.

Production is set to begin in June in New York City on June 28, 2021.

Monaghan was last seen in Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft, the Blumhouse reboot of the 1996 feature, and recently wrapped production on Christine Jeffs’ Every Breath You Take, starring opposite Casey Affleck and Sam Claflin. She recently wrapped production on Brad Anderson’s Blood.

On television, Monaghan starred in Netflix’ geo-political thriller Messiah as well as Hulu’s drama series The Path, alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. Prior to that, she co-starred in the HBO drama True Detective opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role.

Monaghan is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and attorney Robert Offer.