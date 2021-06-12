Michele Gillen Dies: KCBS, ‘Dateline’ Investigative Reporter Who Sued For Discrimination Was 66

Michele Gillen, an investigative reporter whose broadcast career took her from Maine to Miami to Los Angeles, has died from natural causes. She was 66 and her longtime friend and producer Marcia Izaguirre confirmed the death in a post Friday.

“For all those who knew her, she was a relentless warrior who fought indefatigably for the vulnerable,” Izaguirre wrote. “In every story she delved into, she aimed to discover the truth and spur change to improve the quality of life of her community.”

Gillen won 39 local Emmys over several decades. But in 2018, she filed an age- and gender-discrimination suit against CBS and its television station group, accusing them of fostering a misogynistic, “good ole boy’s club culture” in its station in Miami, where she was subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment and retaliated against for filing complaints.

That lawsuit reached a confidential settlement agreement, federal records show.

Gillen graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1977, and began working at a TV station in Bangor, Maine. , She moved to Miami in 1980 to work for WPLG-ABC10, here her work on housing facilities for the elderly led to national legislation against elder abuse.

Gillen joined NBC in 1988 as a correspondent for , but became embroiled in a scandal over staged crash tests on gm trucks. Gillen then moved to NBC’s Miami affiliate, WTVJ in 1993.

Gillen went to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles in 1995 and returned to Miami two years later as an investigative reporter for WFOR-CBS4. She stayed there until 2018, when the station declined to renew her contract.

No information on survivors or a memorial was immediately available.