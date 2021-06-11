Michael Peña Joins Owen Wilson In ‘Secret Headquarters’ For Paramount And Bruckheimer

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Peña is set to join Owen Wilson in Paramount’s Secret Headquarters, to be helmed by Project Power directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis round out the cast.

Jerry Bruckheimer will produce.

Joost & Schulman & Josh Koenigsberg are writing the current draft. The story is from an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian), who was the sole previous writer on the project. Chad Oman is also producing for Bruckheimer Films. Orlee-Rose Strauss is exec producing.

The film is a high-concept family action movie about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. Details behind who Peña would be playing are unknown.

The film is set to bow on August 12, 2022.

Peña was most recently seen in Warner Bros’ live-action hybrid Tom & Jerry and can be seen next in the Roland Emmerich pic Moonfall for Lionsgate. Scobell can be seen next opposite Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project at Netflix. Tamada was most recently seen in The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, Williams in Good Boys, Witherspoon in Hot Pursuit and Curtis in Charm City Kings.

Pena is repped by CAA and Management 360. Witherspoon is repped by the Osbrink Agency. Tamada is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and da Costa Talent Management. Scobell is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Stagecoach Entertainment and attorney Ryan Levine.