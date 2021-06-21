MGM Strikes First-Look Deal With Spanish Talent Manager Ruth Franco

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is looking to ramp up its Spanish-language originals after striking a first-look deal with Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco.

The multi-year deal will see Ruth Franco Talent and the Hollywood studio develop Spanish-language and English-language scripted series across platforms internationally and in the U.S.

Franco reps a slew of some of Spain’s biggest actors, directors and screenwriters and will develop shows under the deal in partnership with Talent on the Road and World Talent House.

It comes as MGM International Television Productions bolsters its global production slate, which includes projects such as Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid, John Griffin’s sci-fi horror series From, Amazon YA pilot order Shelter from Harlan Coben and The Reunion, an adaptation of French author Guillaume Musso’s novel La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.

Franco said that the deal would be a “turning point” for Ibero-American talent and would create “synergies with the American market”.

Diego Piasek, SVP, Head of Development & Current Series, MGM International TV Productions, said, “In today’s highly competitive market, our partnership with Ruth Franco will give MGM unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious writers, directors and actors from Latin America and Spain, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Together with Ruth we will not only develop local-language originals, but also look to provide a pipeline to Hollywood and beyond for her clients. This is a key strategic partnership for us as we continue to expand our content capabilities and talent relationships on both a local and global scale.”