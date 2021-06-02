The Black List & MGM Select Narendra Henry As First Winner In Script Writing Partnership For Unrepresented Voices

EXCLUSIVE: Just over six months after The Black List and MGM unveiled their feature film script writing partnership, we have our first winner.

The Michael De Luca run studio has selected Narendra Henry to receive a two-step Guild minimum blind script deal, I’ve learned.

“I’ve been toiling in production assistant life for almost seven years seeing very little path to the real work I wanted to do,” said Dickinson, Billions, and Godfather of Harlem vet Henry today. “Almost four months to the day after I posted my screenplay to The Black List, MGM has hired me to write for them!” the burgeoning scribe/director added.

“Such an enormous leap is not possible without The Black List and the partnerships Franklin Leonard and his team have made, and I’m grateful in a way that I can’t really put to words,” Henry stated.

Henry is repped by manager Rashidi Hendrix of Metallic Entertainment and attorneys at Fox Rothschild

Back in December last year, the now Amazon purchased MGM and the Leonard founded Black List announced the partnership as part of a joint initiative to provide a much needed a platform to underrepresented voices and communities. With a shortlist being handed over to MGM at the end, the initial opt-in period ran from December 3, 2002 to February 23, 2021.

Out of that shortlist, Henry was the one, this time round.

“Narendra Henry is a singular talent who brings both commercial instincts and a unique perspective to his writing,” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group President, in a joint statement.

“His voice and style perfectly complement our slate of projects, and we’re so thankful to Franklin Leonard and The Black List for introducing him to us,” the execs continued. “We looking forward to seeing all we can accomplish together in the months and years to come.”

And there is actually more to come.

With new writers picked every six months over the next 18 months, the next eligibility slot for the partnership starts today and runs until September 15. This latest period will be spotlighting screenplays aim for the family-comedy and/or action-comedy genres – you can find out more here.

In the meantime, here are some of the core requirements to participate in this latest Black List partnership:

● Entrant must host a full-length feature screenplay on blcklst.com for at least one

week during the submission period – June 2 – September 15 2021.

● Entrant must be the sole and exclusive author of the screenplay submitted for

consideration.

● Film and television earnings since January 1, 2011 cannot exceed $500K (USD)

● The script must be wholly original to you and not based, in whole or in part, on any

other fiction or nonfiction material, published or unpublished, produced or

unproduced

● You must be the sole owner of all rights in and to the script and have the sole

right and authority to sell, transfer, grant, assign and convey such rights. The

script must not in any way infringe upon the copyright of any person or entity or,

to the best of your knowledge in the exercise of reasonable prudence, constitute

libel, defamation or invasion of privacy or any other rights of any third party

● You must be legally eligible to work in the United States and at least 21 years of

age and not a minor in your state of residence at time of submission.

● Writers must affirmatively agree to the Submission Agreement and Submission

Requirements for a given opportunity. These documents will be available on

blcklst.com

● Writers retain all rights to the scripts under consideration for the opportunity,

though our partners are free to negotiate for those rights separately if they so

wish. The Black List retains no rights to writers’ work save the right to share the

scripts a writer makes available with its industry professional members

● If requested, the entrant must submit the following, which are also governed by the

submission requirements and agreement:

● A one-page biography/personal statement

● Contact and other personal information

● Signed originals of the Submission Agreement