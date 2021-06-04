‘Messyness’: MTV Greenlights ‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoff Hosted By Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

EXCLUSIVE: From the producers of MTV’s Ridiculousness comes Messyness, a spinoff hosted by Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Like the original MTV series hosted by Rob Dydrek, Messyness is a comedy clip series that indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet – everything from awkward proposals, to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red handed. Messyness seeks to celebrate dating, partying and all the messy stages of young adulthood.

Also joining Snooki on the Messyness stage are panelists Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray. The series is currently in production and slated to premiere later this year.

Messyness is produced by Thrill One Media and Gorilla Flicks, with Rachel Tung and Jessica Zalkind serving as executive producers for MTV.

The Snooki-fronted series is the latest of the Ridiculousness spinoffs. In November, MTV ordered Deliciousness, a food-focused spinoff hosted by Alexa & Katie alumna Tiffani Thiessen.