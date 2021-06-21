Meredith Stiehm Running For WGA West President To Succeed David A. Goodman

Meredith Stiehm is running for president of the WGA West. Currently a member of the local’s board of directors, she was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business.

The former executive producer of Homeland and Cold Case received the presidential nod from the guild’s nominating committee. The WGA West’s current president, David A. Goodman, is termed out and cannot seek re-election.

If elected, Stiehm would be only the third woman to hold the post. The WGA West and its forerunner, the Screen Writers Guild, have had 47 presidents since their founding in 1933 — all but two of whom have been men.

Current secretary-treasurer Michele Mulroney was nominated to run for vice president, and board member Betsy Thomas was nominated to run for secretary-treasurer.

The three officer candidates were the only ones selected by the nominating committee, though other candidates can still run by petition. “Despite its best efforts, the Officer Nominating Committee was unable to identify additional candidates willing to run for the three officer positions, as required by the WGAW Constitution,” the guild said. “The Committee encourages any member interested in running for an officer slot to utilize the constitutional procedure for nomination by petition.”

Nineteen 19 candidates have been nominated to run for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors, including Adam Conover, Daniel Kunka, Dailyn Rodriguez, John Rogers, E. Nicholas Mariani, David DiGilio, Adele Lim, David Renaud, Aaron Wiener, Gregory Bonsignore, Alvaro Rodriguez, David H. Steinberg, and Billy Domineau, and incumbents Nicole Yorkin, Dante W. Harper, Zoe Marshall, Robb Chavis and Liz Alper. Marjorie David, the guild’s current vice president, is also running for a board seat.

In addition to the candidates selected by the Guild’s nominating committees, eligible members may also be nominated by petition. Members seeking nomination for the office of president, vice president, or secretary-treasurer must obtain 25 member signatures in support of their petitions. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors must obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions. The deadline for submitting signed petitions is July 23 at noon.

The guild will host a virtual Candidates Night forum on September 1, when members can meet and pose questions to the candidates. Guild members will receive voting materials, including links to candidate, non-candidate, and rebuttal statements on August 30. The voting period concludes at noon on September 21.