Mercedes De La Cruz Joins Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes de La Cruz is set to join Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill in the upcoming feature film The Machine, based on Kreischer’s hit viral story. Jess Gabor is also on board. The film will be directed by Peter Atencio and written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Kreischer will also produce along with Legendary’s Cale Boyter and Levity’s Judi Marmel.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Kreischer’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine The Machine, which has been viewed more than 85 million times. In it, his past catches up with him when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Philip Waley will executive produce, Jay Ashenfelter will associate produce, and Jonathan English will co-produce alongside Serbian production company Balkanic Media.

Watch on Deadline

De La Cruz’s past credits include Right In Front Of Me opposite Janel Parrish which premiered last month on the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime’s Lonestar Christmas opposite Marco Grazzini. On the TV side, she has appeared in Bates Motel, Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce and History Channel’s Project Blue Book. She is repped by Melisse Kelly at CUE Management.