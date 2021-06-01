Melissa Barrera To Headline Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights) is set as the lead of Breathe, Netflix’s one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television.

In Breathe, written by Gero and Gall, when a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Barrera) must battle the elements and odds to survive.

Barrera’s Eve is a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her plane crashes and she must battle for survival.

2020-21 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

Gero executive produces via his Quinn’s House production company, along with Gall. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Barrera most recently starred as co-lead Lyn in Tanya Saracho’s Vida, which aired for three seasons on Starz. She next stars in In the Heights, the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, and also will be seen in a key role in the upcoming Scream 5. She recently wrapped Sony Pictures Classics’ Carmen, the modern-day reimagining of the classic opera. Barrera is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Bridge Works Entertainment.