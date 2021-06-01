You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Melissa Barrera To Headline Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights) is set as the lead of Breathe, Netflix’s one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television.

In Breathe, written by Gero and Gall, when a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Barrera) must battle the elements and odds to survive.

Barrera’s Eve is a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her plane crashes and she must battle for survival.

Gero executive produces via his Quinn’s House production company, along with Gall. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Barrera most recently starred as co-lead Lyn in Tanya Saracho’s Vida, which aired for three seasons on Starz. She next stars in In the Heights, the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, and also will be seen in a key role in the upcoming Scream 5. She recently wrapped Sony Pictures Classics’ Carmen, the modern-day reimagining of the classic opera. Barrera is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Bridge Works Entertainment.

