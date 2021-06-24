Megan Boone Reflects On ‘The Blacklist’ Run As She Leaves NBC Series: “What a Dream”

As her final episode of The Blacklist started airing on the East Coast, series star Megan Boone took to Instagram Wednesday night for an emotional post marking the end of her eight-year run on the NBC drama series.

“This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” Boone wrote next to a photo of her as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen and her co-lead, James Spader, as Raymond “Red” Reddington. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.”

Boone went on to thank her cast and crew and the show’s long list of guest stars. “What a list. What a dream. Thank you all,” she concluded.