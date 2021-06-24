Megan Boone Launches Production Company After ‘Blacklist’ Exit With First-Look Deal At Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an eight-season run on The Blacklist, series star Megan Boone is staying in business with the studio behind the long-running NBC drama series. Boone has launched a production company, Weird Sister, signing a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Under the pact, Boone will develop and produce new series projects for the indie TV studio. She is in the process of hiring a development executive.

For the past eight years, Boone starred as Elizabeth Keen on NBC/Sony TV’s The Blacklist. She made her last appearance in the Season 8 finale, which aired last night.

“Megan was instrumental in the success of Blacklist and we are elated she will continue to be an integral member of the Sony family,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. “Megan’s artistic prowess and vision is extremely complimentary to our creative focus and direction and we’re very excited about developing new projects with her. We look forward to much continued success together.”

The studio closed the first-look deal with Boone ahead of of her departure from The Blacklist, which marked the first series lead role for the actress.

“I am beyond excited to have a home at SPTV where I can branch out and continue to work with this incredible team,” said Boone. “They have been instrumental in my career, and fundamentally believe in my vision for Weird Sister,” Boone said. “I’m thrilled for this new chapter.”

Boone also spoke of choosing Weird Sister as the name of her company

“The name Weird Sister encapsulates some of the most important aspects of what I aspire to with my company,” she said. “Weird Sister is woman-led and embraces difference. I view alternative perspectives & abnormalities as essential strengths in the people I collaborate with, the character-driven stories I want to tell and the unique worlds I look forward to crafting with a diverse team of collaborators.”

In his tribute to Boone on Twitter following the Season 8 finale, The Blacklist creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp seems to hint at Boone’s new endeavor.

“I can’t wait to see what you dream up next,” he wrote.

Boone can currently be seen in Barry Jenkins’ limited series Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video. She was previously a series regular on the NBC series Law & Order: Los Angeles. Boone made her feature debut in Lionsgate’s My Bloody Valentine. She has also starred in several independent films, most notably Adele Romanski’s Leave Me Like You Found Me, for which she won the Best Actor Award at the 2012 GenArt Film Festival. She is repped by Anonymous Content and attorney James Feldman.