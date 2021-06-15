NBC News Taps Politico Editor Carrie Budoff Brown For New Role Overseeing ‘Meet The Press’

Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown is leaving the publication for NBC News, where she will take on a new role overseeing the Meet the Press franchise.

Budoff Brown will serve as senior vice president of Meet the Press, television’s longest running series that the network expanded to daytime, with MTP Daily, both hosted by Chuck Todd, and to streaming, with Meet the Press Reports, as well as a film festival. Axios first reported Budoff Brown’s move, and a spokesperson for the network confirmed it. Budoff Brown will be responsible for Meet the Press on various platforms and will work to expand the brand. John Reiss will remain executive producer of Meet the Press.

Budoff Brown is a longtime veteran of Politico, having joined in 2007, the year it launched. She served as its White House correspondent from 2009 to 2014. She served as managing editor of the newly launched Politico Europe, before being named editor of Politico in 2016. In 2012 she won the Merriman Smith Memorial Award for Excellence in Presidential Coverage.

Politico has grown significantly from its launch, with bureaus in North America and Europe, aimed at an audience engaged in politics and policy. Some of its veterans have left through the years to start their own publications, including Axios and Punchbowl News.