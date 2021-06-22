McG’s Wonderland Sound And Vision Teams With Netflix On Feature ‘The Tradition’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has landed the comedy spec The Tradition with McG producing through his Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. Nico Godinez Miller and Grant Mellon penned the script, which pulls from their different cultural backgrounds. Mary Viola will join McG as a producer.

The film is a romantic comedy that celebrates the cultural differences between Mexican and American wedding traditions.

This continues Wonderland Sound and Vision’s partnership with Netflix, which includes films including Tall Girl, The Babysitter and Holidate — which 68M households chose to watch in its first month — as well as upcoming titles Love Hard, Mystery Girl, Uglies and Tall Girl 2, which recently wrapped production.