You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kyra Sedgwick Directing Black List Script ‘Space Oddity’; Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp & Madeline Brewer To Star

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Sets 'West Side Story's Rachel Zegler For Title Role
Read the full story

McG’s Wonderland Sound And Vision Teams With Netflix On Feature ‘The Tradition’

McG AP Photo

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has landed the comedy spec The Tradition with McG producing through his Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. Nico Godinez Miller and Grant Mellon penned the script, which pulls from their different cultural backgrounds. Mary Viola will join McG as a producer.

The film is a romantic comedy that celebrates the cultural differences between Mexican and American wedding traditions.

This continues Wonderland Sound and Vision’s partnership with Netflix, which includes films including Tall Girl, The Babysitter and Holidate — which 68M households chose to watch in its first month — as well as upcoming titles Love Hard, Mystery Girl, Uglies and Tall Girl 2, which recently wrapped production.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad