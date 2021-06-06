You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
How To Watch Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Exhibition Fight On TV And Streaming

This may be one of the biggest fights of the year – even if there is no winner. Tonight, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., one of the best pound-for-pound boxer who’s ever lived, is up against Logan Paul, an 0-1 YouTube video blogger.

The Mayweather-Paul exhibition fight is scheduled tonight, June 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Pay-per-view coverage starts at 8 PM EST, with Mayweather and Paul expected to enter the ring at around 10 p.m. EST, depending on the lengths of the previous bouts.

You can purchase the fight’s live stream for $49.99 on Showtime.com or on the Showtime App. You an also purchase the Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers.

The announced card for PPV has four fights including the Mayweather-Paul bout. Below are the details of the full pay-per-view fight card.

  • Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, four-round exhibition
  • Jarrett Hurd (24-1) vs. Luis Arias (18-2-1), super welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Badou Jack (22-3-3) vs. Dervin Colina (15-0), light heavyweight, 10 rounds
  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul – contracted exhibition, 8 rounds

