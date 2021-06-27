Max Rosenthal Dies: Recurring Character On ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ And Father Of Show Creator Phil Rosenthal Was 95

Max Rosenthal, father of Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator Phil Rosenthal, has died. He was 95 years old.
The senior Rosenthal had a recurring role on Everybody Loves Raymond and also appeared on his son’s Netflix reality series Somebody Feed Phil.
He was also in Exporting Raymond and was a staple of the YouTube series, Old Jews Telling Jokes.
No other details were immediately available.
Max Rosenthal
1926-2021
We love you, Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DBFACWJGXG
— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 27, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.