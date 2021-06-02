Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd & Lukas Gage Join Cole Sprouse In New Line’s ‘Moonshot’ For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage are set to join Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse in New Line’s Max Original feature Moonshot.

Chris Winterbauer is attached to direct from a screenplay by Max Taxe. Sprouse’s Riverdale exec producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce through Berlanti/Schechter Films along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.

The romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students end up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schechter Films will executive produce alongside Dana Fox. Moonshot is the second feature collaboration between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, where they have a four-picture pact, following their Unpregnant released last year. WarnerMedia is also home to Berlanti’s Warner Bros Television deal.

Gooding, known for his breakout role in Booksmart, can be seen in Hulu’s Love, Victor, which returns for a second season on June 11. He also will star in the upcoming installment of Scream, due out in January, and voiced a character in the upcoming QCode podcast Electric Easy.

Rudd will be seen starring in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, premiering this summer. Recently, she appeared in Matt Weiner’s anthology series The Romanoffs and Bryan Cranston’s Electric Dreams, both for Amazon, and Dynasty for The CW.

Gage next will be seen in Mike White’s White Lotus for HBO this summer. He is also set to shoot a lead role in the Peacock limited series Angelyne from executive producer Sam Esmail and starring Emmy Rossum. He also appeared on HBO’s Euphoria. As a writer, Gage’s debut feature Down Low, which he co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher, is in production for Film Nation with Rightor Doyle set to direct.

Gooding is repped by Gersh, Sugar23 and Sloane Offer. Rudd is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Gage is repped by Anonymous Content, ICM Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman.