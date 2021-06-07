Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ To Open With Expanded Aspect Ratio On Imax – Meaning A Bigger Picture

Imax said Monday that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, set for released by Disney July 9, will debut with 22 minutes of select scenes in expanded aspect ratio exclusively in Imax.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer is the first new movie in “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first new Marvel Studios theatrical release since 2019.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, produced by Kevin Feige and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

With several scenes specially formatted exclusively for Imax theaters, film fans can experience it on the oversized screen at 1.90:1 aspect ratio – showing up to 26% more of the onscreen image.

Aspect ratio is the technical term for the proportional relationship between an image’s width and height. Imax said most films are presented in an aspect ratio called CinemaScope (2.40:1) which is why they appear very wide but not very high. IMAX provides filmmakers with the ability to use an expanded aspect ratio – allowing them to use more of the original image. Watching a film with an expanded aspect ratio provides audiences with a full immersive view that fills the peripheral vision more than any other cinematic experience.

Marvel and Imax have done this before on a number of films. “Marvel and Imax have a really great partnership and we think we each complement each other’s brand. We try to do something for the fans to celebrate the relationship,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond told Deadline.

The enhanced visuals are built into the Marvel production process, he said. They usually make up about 30 to 45 minutes of films that aren’t shot with Imax cameras – which most are not. He said the company is working to make its cameras more user friendly.