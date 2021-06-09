Vertical Entertainment Acquires Hannah Marks’ ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ Before Rom-Com’s Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American as well as UK/Ireland rights to Hannah Marks’ romantic comedy Mark, Mary & Some Other People, planning a theatrical day-and-date release later this year for the pic, which is having its world premiere this week at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film, written and directed by actor-director Marks (After Everything, Banana Split), follows Mark and Mary (Ben Rosenfield, Hayley Law) as they meet and fall in love. As newlyweds, they reluctantly decide to give ethical non-monogamy a try as their lives get increasingly complicated. Gillian Jacobs, Lea Thompson, Kelli Berglund and Joe Lo Truglio also star.

Jonathan Duffy, Jon Lullo, Marks, Brendan Walter, Kelly Williams and Pete Williams are producers, and Stephen Braun is executive producer. Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump created the original music for the film.

“We’re excited to be partnering with phenomenal young filmmaker, Hannah Marks, once again on a film that holds a lens to the evolution of modern relationships,” said Rich Goldberg, Vertical’s co-president. “We’re looking forward to the film’s Tribeca debut and can’t wait to share it with audiences later this year.”

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers.