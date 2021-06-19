Mark Hamill Salutes Carrie Fisher’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Recognition

Better late than never is how the saying goes.

Mark Hamill celebrated her Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher late last night on Twitter for her posthumous induction into the 2022 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamill wrote, “I congratulate and salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love and a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity.” He added photo stills of their in-costume portraits from their Star Wars days and touchingly added a two-shot of them with Fisher flipping the bird.

The late actress is in a star-studded class of other industry honorees. Included in the 2022 class are other stars from the industry such as Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, Nipsey Hussle, Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Angelica Vale, Richard Blade and Michael Strahan.

Honorees are chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame committee before being ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.

“The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” Chair and radio personality Ellen K said. “The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

The date for Fisher’s official star ceremony has not been set. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. According to the Walk Of Fame website, “Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official website www.walkoffame.com.”