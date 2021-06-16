Mark Canton To Develop Cop Series With Former WWE Star Karlee Leilani Perez

EXCLUSIVE: Power EP Mark Canton is teaming with former WWE star Karlee Leilani Perez to develop a new cop series.

The show, Miami River Cops (working title), is based on the life of former police officer Victor Zapata.

It will follow Zapata as a young Latin street cop, examining his encounters with drug dealers, racist commanders and his own corrupt motivations. Ultimately, it will watch as he and his closest friends are transformed from cops to criminals, while chasing the American dream in 1980s Miami.

The series is being scripted by James DiLapo and Sebastian Gutierrez. Mark Canton and Karlee Leilani Perez will exec produce, alongside Dorothy Canton, Gil Bellows, Emil Pinnock and Matthew Einstein.

Miami River Cops is the first project to emerge from a 50/50 partnership deal Perez recently entered into with Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment (300, the Power franchise). We hear that Perez is already slated to produce a number of others under this deal, and that through it, Canton is looking to provide opportunities for young female executives.

“I could not be more excited to join this wonderfully talented team in creating this series that will powerfully connect the 80’s with modern times,” said Mark Canton. “It will be filled with twists and turns as the audience, through the eyes of the protagonist and his cop cohorts, experience the impact of losing touch with their sworn duty to protect and serve and instead turn to the dark side.”

“Being part of such a prolific project with this important modern message drew me toward the project,” said Dorothy Canton. “But Karlee and the rest of our creative team have brought the passion, dedication and drive every producing partner dreams of.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share this story with the world,” added Perez. “I appreciate Mark’s continued effort to empower women such as myself. Mark and Dorothy Canton are brilliant creatives and I look forward to collaborating with them.”

Mark Canton is represented by Gersh. Karlee Leilani Perez is repped by Green Room Management. James DiLapo is repped by Verve Talent And Literary Agency. Sebastian Gutierrez is repped by A3 Artist Agency. Gil Bellows is repped by Verve Talent And Literary Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Matt Einstein is repped by UTA. Emil Pinnock is repped by Management 360.