Marilyn Manson To Surrender To L.A. Lawmen On Arrest Warrant From New Hampshire Incident

Manson, real name Bryan Hugh Warner, is facing two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault. He could be arraigned on the charges by mid-August and does not have to be present in the court.

The 52-year-old Manson was perfomring at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, when the incident happened. The video camera person, who has not been identified, was working in the pit when Manson began his assaults.

Manson’s attorney has denied any assaultive behavior at the show.

Manson also faces separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women.