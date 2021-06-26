Marilyn Manson To Surrender To L.A. Lawmen On Arrest Warrant From New Hampshire Incident

Singer Marilyn Manson’s legal woes continued today. The shock rock star has agreed to turn himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant stemming from a 2019 New Hampshire incident.
The 2019 New Hampshire incident claims Manson spit and shot snot at a video camera person during a concert. The warrant was issued in may in Gilford, New Hampshire after Manson failed to answer charges lodged against him in that jurisdiction.
Manson, real name Bryan Hugh Warner, is facing two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault. He could be arraigned on the charges by mid-August and does not have to be present in the court.
The 52-year-old Manson was perfomring at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, when the incident happened. The video camera person, who has not been identified, was working in the pit when Manson began his assaults.
Manson’s attorney has denied any assaultive behavior at the show.
Manson also faces separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women.
