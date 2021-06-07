You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Mariah Carey Signs With Range Media Partners After Exit From Roc Nation

Matt Sayles/AP

Mariah Carey has landed at Range Media Partners for management, sources said. The company declined comment.

For the past three and a half years, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had been at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Her signing with Range comes amid media speculation surrounding her exit from Roc Nation, triggered by a Sun report about an alleged confrontation between her and Jay-Z over the future of her career.

Carey took to Twitter today to dismiss any notion of conflict between the music superstars.

Carey signed with Roc Nation in 2017 after a lengthy stint with manager Stella Bulochnikov. Her most recent acting role was in Lee Daniels’ The Butler in 2013.

