Mariah Carey Signs With Range Media Partners After Exit From Roc Nation

Mariah Carey has landed at Range Media Partners for management, sources said. The company declined comment.

For the past three and a half years, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter had been at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Her signing with Range comes amid media speculation surrounding her exit from Roc Nation, triggered by a Sun report about an alleged confrontation between her and Jay-Z over the future of her career.

Carey took to Twitter today to dismiss any notion of conflict between the music superstars.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

Carey signed with Roc Nation in 2017 after a lengthy stint with manager Stella Bulochnikov. Her most recent acting role was in Lee Daniels’ The Butler in 2013.