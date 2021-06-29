Skip to main content
‘Mare Of Easttown’: HBO Chief On Potential Second Season

Brad Ingelsby for 'Mare of Easttown'
Brad Ingelsby on set with Mare of Easttown Michele K. Short/HBO

Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, said he basically doesn’t know whether Mare of Easttown will be back.

“People tend to think that those decisions are like ABC in the 70s – ‘We we need more Mare, we need more Mare!’ the exec told a press gathering in New York City today of the acclaimed limited series.

“It’s a decision with Brad [Ingelsby] and with Kate [Winslet]. I would rely on them coming to us, saying, ‘We think there’s more, here is what it is,” he said, “It’s not a foregone conclusion that just because something does well” it gets another season.

“It starts with the creative team. I am never the one driving it.”

Mare Of Easttown
Kate Winslet in “Mare Of Easttown”Courtesy of HBO

The final episode drew four million viewers over Memorial Day weekend across HBO and HBO Max, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night (all platforms), marking a series high for both linear and digital, according to HBO. The finale also set the record as the most watched episode of an Original Series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, besting the finales of recent hits The Undoing and The Flight Attendant over the same period of time.

Mare of Easttown also joins The Undoing as the only series in HBO’s history to see consecutive growth week-to-week. Viewership still is expected to grow further via additional telecasts and digital viewing.

Created by Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the seven-part Easttown also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Joe Tippett, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon and Neal Huff.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip. Ingelsby who also serves as writer and showrunner executive produced with Zobel, along with Paul Lee and Mark Roybal through wiip, Winslet, Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures.

 

