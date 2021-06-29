‘Mare Of Easttown’: HBO Chief On Potential Second Season

Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, said he basically doesn’t know whether Mare of Easttown will be back.

“People tend to think that those decisions are like ABC in the 70s – ‘We we need more Mare, we need more Mare!’ the exec told a press gathering in New York City today of the acclaimed limited series.

“It’s a decision with Brad [Ingelsby] and with Kate [Winslet]. I would rely on them coming to us, saying, ‘We think there’s more, here is what it is,” he said, “It’s not a foregone conclusion that just because something does well” it gets another season.

“It starts with the creative team. I am never the one driving it.”

The series that wrapped May 30 was watched by 4 million across HBO as and HBO Max, setting several records for the pay-cabler and its streaming service. With Kate Winslet as troubled, small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan investigating a local murder, the finale was a series high and set a record as the most-watched episode of an original series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability,

Related Story With GoT "Everything Becomes News," But 'House Of The Dragon' Only Project Greenlit So Far - HBO Content Chief Casey Bloys

Mare of Easttown also joins The Undoing as the only series in HBO’s history to see consecutive growth week-to-week. Viewership still is expected to grow further via additional telecasts and digital viewing.