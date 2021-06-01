‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale Hits Series Highs, Most-Watched Episode Ever On HBO Max

The final episode of Mare of Easttown limited series drew four million viewers over the holiday weekend across HBO and HBO Max, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night (all platforms), marking a series high for both linear and digital, according to HBO. The finale also set the record as the most watched episode of an Original Series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, besting the finales of recent hits The Undoing and The Flight Attendant over the same period of time.

Mare of Easttown also joins The Undoing as the only series in HBO’s history to see consecutive growth week-to-week. Viewership still is expected to grow further via additional telecasts and digital viewing.

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the seven-part Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Joe Tippett, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon and Neal Huff also star along with Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid and Madeleine Weinstein.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip. Ingelsby who also serves as writer and showrunner executive produces with Zobel, along with Paul Lee and Mark Roybal through wiip, Winslet, Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures.