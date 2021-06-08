‘Mare Of Easttown’ Creator Brad Ingelsby On Whether Delco Detective Will Sleuth Again – Crew Call Podcast

It was once said that a second season of the popular HBO series Big Little Lies wasn’t possible, that is until author Liane Moriarty came up with an outline for one.

All of this begs the question as to whether we’ll see more of Kate Winslet’s Delco Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan in another season of Mare of Easttown, especially after the finale, which was a huge success. Listen to our recent podcast with Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby as to whether a second one is possible…or not.

Lord knows we all want to see more: Mare of Easttown‘s last episode on May 30 was watched by 4M across HBO and HBO Max, setting several records for the pay-cabler and its streaming service. Not only did the finale rep a series high, but set a record as the most-watched episode of an original series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, besting the finales of recent hits The Undoing and The Flight Attendant over the same period of time. Mare of Easttown also joined The Undoing as the only series in HBO’s history to see consecutive growth week-to-week.

On today’s Crew Call, Ingelsby and I talk about growing up in the mud-season, overcast Northeast, dissect all angles of that shocking finale, and assess the future of feature dramas in an exhibition atmosphere that’s continually invaded by streaming.

Back in 2008, Ingelsby, a then 27-year-old AFI grad living at home with his parents in Pennsylvania, sold his very first script, Low Dweller, for $650K against $1.1M to Relativity with Ridley Scott attached to direct and Leonardo DiCaprio attached to star. It was a feat that enabled Ingelsby to leave his father’s insurance business. Scott and DiCaprio dropped out but remained producers, but that project eventually turned into Out of The Furnace, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, Casey Affleck, Woody Harrelson, Zoe Saldana and Willem Dafoe.

Here’s our conversation with Ingelsby: