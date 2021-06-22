You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Manifest’: Stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh & More React To Series Cancellation As Netflix Turns Down NBC Drama

Melissa Roxburgh and Matt Long in 'Manifest'
Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers

When Netflix decided it will not pick up the recently cancelled NBC drama Manifest, star Josh Dallas sent out a message to the “Manifesters,” the show’s passionate fan base.

“Well, my #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now. We are so proud to have brought this story over 3 season,” Dallas, who starred as Ben Stone, tweeted on Monday. “We so wished we could’ve finished this journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Heading into the upfronts, Manifest was one of four shows on the bubble. Nearly a month after its May presentation, NBC opted not to renew the sci-fi drama earlier this month. Debris and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist have both been cancelled by the network, with Good Girls‘ and Ellen’s Game of Games‘ fate still yet to be decided.

With his tweet, Dallas also thanked the “incredible EP’s, producers, writers” who brought the mysteries of Manifest and Flight 828 to screen. He starred alongside Melissa Roxburgh, who also shared her thoughts on the series on social media.

On Twitter the actress, who starred as Michaela Stone, shared similar sentiments for the creative team, adding that she’s “forever grateful for the family of misfits and creators that wound up at Silvercup studios.”

“When you film a show, you spend all day every day with these people…They truly become your family, your friends, your therapists, your entertainment…everything. You guys have no idea what you’ll forever mean to me,” she said in a Twitter thread.

Additional cast members Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Pareveen Kaur reacted to the series’ official cancellation on social media. See their reactions and more below.

